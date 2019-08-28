The United States of Streaming: Road trip trends across the U.S. [Infographic]

Windows down, volume up. It’s summertime and Americans are hitting the highways in droves for road trips, weekend drives and cross-country treks in the car. And the most important part of any road trip? The music. There are over 2 million road trip playlists on Spotify, and streaming of road trip playlists bumps up more than 40% in the summer months.

This United States of Streaming map shows the top states and songs for road trips across the U.S. using listening data from Spotify. So put on your favorite traffic jam, plug in the AUX cord, hook up the Bluetooth or connect to your in-car dashboard, and hit the road!