Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Her $185 million income far surpassed Beyonce’s $81 million. Queen Bey is number two on the list, followed by Rihanna, who earned $62 million, according to Forbes.
Katy Perry, who earned $57.5 million, and Pink, who earned $57 million, round out the top five.
Trending News
29-year-old Swift is riding high off of her VMA performance, during which she sang two songs off of her new album, “Lover.”
But it was Swift’s previous album and tour that earned her so much money. Her 2018 “Reputation” world tour grossed just over $266 million, the highest-grossing tour ever.
Compared to Swift and the other singers on Forbes’ list, actresses made much less. Scarlett Johansson, the world’s highest-paid actress, earned $56 million, according to Forbes.
Sofia Vergara follows Johansson with $44.1 million. Next are two “Big Little Lies” actresses and a “friend” – Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Jennifer Anniston round out the top five.