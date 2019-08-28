Suspect Identified in Rainbow Creek Shooting

(CHATTAHNOOGA, Tenn) – The Chattanooga Police Department have identified the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting from Monday morning.

27, year old, Jemichael Powell is accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old, Quintasia Tate.

Tate was killed just after midnight at the Rainbow Creek Apartments on Standifer Gap Road.

She was a young mother who was pregnant again.

Powell has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List.

He is charged with Criminal Homicide and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

If you know where Powell is please contact Law Enforcement!