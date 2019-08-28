Popeyes’ popular chicken sandwiches all sold out

Popeyes’ says its new chicken sandwiches — which became a social media sensation — have officially sold out nationwide. The fried chicken chain made the announcement Tuesday and said they would let customers know when sandwiches are back.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen alerted patrons with a video on Twitter that they were completely out of the popular $3.99 chicken sandwiches. “Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now).” It adds that they’ll be back soon — for good.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

“The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations,” a spokesperson for Popeyes told CBS News in a statement. “In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”

Popeyes told customers to download its app to receive notifications about when the sandwiches would return.

Since the sandwich made its debut on August 12, social media has exploded with positive reviews by customers. It was in part ignited by a tongue-in-cheek feud with fast-food competitors.

After Popeyes’ initial tweet, Chick-fil-A days later took a subtle dig at them, crowning its version of the chicken sandwich as the “original.” Popeyes responded: “Y’all good?”

Wendy’s, known for its lively social media presence, couldn’t help but jump into the debate. “Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich,” Wendy’s tweeted. Popeyes again didn’t back down, tweeting: “Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty.”

From there, politicians, celebrities and seemingly everyone else rushed to try the sandwiches and compare them on Twitter. Even “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King tried it out.

.@GayleKing was DETERMINED to try the famous @PopeyesChicken sandwich today — moments before finding out it’s sold out everywhere😮🍗. pic.twitter.com/UkIblKH2RP — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 27, 2019

Chicken Sandwich rankings:

1- #Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

2- #RaisingCanes Chicken Sandwich

3- #ChickFilA Chicken Sandwich

But if #BlueStore makes a Chicken Sandwich 😍it will be all over but for the cryin’! #ChickenSandwichWars #chickenchallenge #ChickfilaVsPopeyes — Mike Himel (@MikeHimel) August 28, 2019

The chicken sandwich rivalry even led to some fighting words on signs outside competing restaurants. Dallas-Fort Worth radio host Mark “Hawkeye” Louis posted dueling photos of a Chik-fil-A with a sign boasting “We don’t run out of chicken sandwiches,” along with a Popeye’s sign that countered, “FYI. People need to eat on Sundays.”