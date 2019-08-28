Chattooga County triple shooting suspect captured

NEWNAN, Georgia (WDEF) – Law enforcement have captured the suspect in Tuesday’s triple shooting in northwest Georgia.

The GBI identified James Mauldin as the suspect Tuesday evening.

This afternoon, he was spotted on Interstate 85 in Coweta County, which is near the Alabama/Georgia line below Atlanta.

He would not pull over for troopers so they chased him.

They captured him soon afterwards.

Sheriff Mark Schrader in Chattooga County said “I would like to personally thank each officer and employee from my Office and others as well as the agencies that assisted or offered their assistance.”

The three victims were shot at a home near Lyerly, Georgia early Tuesday morning.

35 year old Joe Edward Brown and 61 year old Linda Mae Everett were killed.

46 year old Daryl Lee Marsh survived and is in the hospital.

Sheriff Schrader said last night the Mauldin had been spotted in Birmingham after the shooting.