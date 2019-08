According to multiple media reports on Tuesday, the wife and child of Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Blake Bivens were murdered in Virginia. The Biscuits were scheduled to play the Chattanooga Lookouts in a double header on Tuesday at AT&T Field, but the games were cancelled due to the tragedy involving Bivens family.

The Biscuits are the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Rays, and the Rays acknowledged the tragedy with this message on their twitter account.