Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – August 27th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – After Today, Drier And Less Humid Weather Returns!



Expect lots of clouds and fog through the morning along with some lingering showers. Lows will hold in the upper 60’s to around 70.

Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and humid for Tuesday afternoon. A few showers and storms possible, especially late in the evening with highs in the mid 80’s. Any showers moving off to the East late Tuesday night with drier weather moving in and lows around 70.

More sunshine returning later Wednesday along with lower humidity. Highs in the upper 80’s. Some great looking weather for Thursday and Friday with highs 85-90 and milder overnight lows in the low and middle 60’s.

We may stay dry through the Labor Day holiday weekend!

89 & 69 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

