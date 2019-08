SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Sheriff Mark Schrader isn’t offering details on just what happened yet.

But he does confirm that three people have been shot at a home in southern Chattooga County this morning.

It happened at a residence on Highway 100.

The Sheriff says two people have died and another was taken to the hospital.

He is also warning people in the area to be wary of anyone on foot.

They do not know at this time if anyone else was involved in the shooting.