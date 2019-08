CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department is responding to a Hazardous Material leak on the north shore of the Tennessee River.

They report that a crane and truck, mounted on a barge, has sunk into the river off of Manufacturer’s Road.

The crane and truck are submerged just below the surface.

The machinery seems to be leaking fuel or oil into the river.

The Fire Department have deployed booms to contain the spill.