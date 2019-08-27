Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano Excited For Vols Offensive Potential

It’s starting to feel like football time in Tennessee for Jarrett Guarantano.

Said Guarantano:”Just starting this week as a I said, we have a lot of hot tubs, cold tubs, massages. Doing different things. Stretching. Just being able to get ready for myself Saturday mentally and physically.”

And the coaches and players like what they see from their veteran QB.

Said head coach Jeremy Pruitt:”I’ve never been around a good player at any position who didn’t have some kind of toughness. I think we all know Jarrett is a tough guy, so I think he’s poised to have a really good year.”

Said receiver Jauan Jennings:”I’m excited to see JG this year. He’s a great quarterback, and I can’t for him to lead us.”

Said Guarantano:”I think that the guys around me are a lot better players. I think I’m a lot better player. We’ll see during the course of the year, but I’m very excited initially, and I think it will be a good year for us.”

And part of that excitement might come from new offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.

Said Guarantano:”We were just together at 8am this morning. I look a little tired. That’s why. (laughter) I just got done with him.”

Reporter:”How rewarding is that. To get some ownership of the offense with the game plan.”

Said Guarantano:”We’ll see on Saturday.”

Reporter:”He has talked about how quarterbacks in the past that he puts a play in that you don’t like or the quarterback doesn’t like. If you let him know, he’ll take it out. Have you had any kind of reactions?”

Said Guarantano:”Yep. Happened today.” (laughter)