Mocs Ready to Kick Rusty Wright Era

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Rusty Wright era gets the prime time spotlight.

The new Mocs head coach will make his debut on Thursday evening as Chattanooga opens their season at home against Eastern Illinois.

Reporter:”Are you kind of anxious to kind of get this first game under your belt?”

Wright:”You have no idea. (chuckles) You have no idea. I guess I’m supposed to be nervous because everybody keeps asking me that question, so I’m not real sure. I wasn’t thinking about it this morning at 5:30 when I was walking dogs. I can promise you that. I’m anxious for these guys to go make their memories. That’s the whole deal. I’m ready to go see these guys go play hard and have fun and enjoy it.”

Wright admits watching the sloppy play between Florida and Miami in their opener over the weekend wasn’t a confidence booster ahead of his opener.

Said Wright:”We came back in here the next day, and I’m like oooh. Boy I hope that’s not us. I hope we’re not to that point yet. I hope that’s not where the bar was set for college football on Saturday night.”

At least tackling shouldn’t be a problem for the Mocs under their old school coach.

Said quarterback Nick Tiano:”Probably the most old school thing is we go live tackle all the time. We tackle in practice. In five years of college football I could probably count on two hands the times I’ve seen tackling when you practice. He wants us to be the toughest team when we get to the fourth quarter, and I think he has kind of built that, and that’s the direction we are headed.”

Hopefully Mother Nature will cooperate this Thursday. Last year, the Mocs and Tennessee Tech sat through a 2 hour and 44 minute weather delay…in the fourth quarter.

Said linebacker Marshall Cooper:”I hope. (chuckles) I hope we do not take another like two hour delay. That was. That was awful. I just remember people were taking naps in the locker room. We were up by like 30 points. We were like ready to go home.”

Said Tiano:”That was probably the worst game I have ever been apart of, and that’s saying something. Guys like Marshall said, guys were sleeping. We were eating pizza in the locker room for two hours.”

Kickoff at Finley Stadium goes down at 7pm.