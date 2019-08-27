Lookouts Home Finale Cancelled After Tragedy Within Biscuits Organization

(lookouts.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Chattanooga Lookouts and the Montgomery Biscuits have announced that due to a tragic event within the Biscuits family the Lookouts are cancelling tonight’s games. The Biscuits ask for privacy at this time and will provide an update once it is appropriate.

“Our thoughts are with the entire Tampa Bay Rays and Montgomery Biscuits organizations at this time,” said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. “We want to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Biscuits family.”