Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – August 26th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Temperatures Well Below Normal For A Couple Of Days.



Monday Morning: Clouds, a few areas of fog, and showers developing. Lows: 67 – 73.

- Advertisement -

Monday Afternoon: Cloudy with rain likely throughout the day, with temperatures well below normal, as highs will only be in the mid 70s around the area. The rain will continue into the evening hours as well. Overnight lows between 67 & 73.

Scattered showers and storms possible for Tuesday and the should be ending Wednesday, with highs returning to the mid & upper 80’s.

Drier and less humid weather returns for the second half of the week.

Temperatures will stay slightly below or close to normal for the rest of August!

89 & 69 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.