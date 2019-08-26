Notre Dame Ranked Number One in First Prep Poll of the Year

Division I – Class 6A
Record Pts
1. Oakland (11) 1-0 146
2. Maryville (2) 1-0 130
3. Whitehaven (1) 1-0 101
4. Ravenwood (1) 1-0 70
5. Blackman 0-1 63
6. Germantown 1-0 61
7. Farragut 1-0 55
8. Brentwood 1-0 41
9. Riverdale 1-0 26
10. Bradley Central 0-1 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mt. Juliet 23. Houston 17. Cane Ridge 15.
Division I – Class 5A
Record Pts
1. Knoxville Central (10) 1-0 122
2. Beech (1) 1-0 111
3. Henry County (2) 0-1 76
4. Hillsboro 1-0 61
5. David Crockett 0-0 59
5. Page 1-0 59
7. Oak Ridge 0-1 57
8. Powell (1) 1-0 55
9. Kirby 1-0 53
10. Summit 1-0 44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Fulton 33. South Doyle (1) 27 . Rhea County 17. Knoxville West 12.
Division I – Class 4A
Record Pts
1. Haywood County (4) 1-0 126
2. Anderson County (6) 1-0 104
3. Greeneville (4) 0-1 96
4. Elizabethton (1) 1-0 94
5. Dyersburg 1-0 75
6. Jackson North Side 0-1 51
7. Maplewood 0-1 44
8. Springfield 0-1 38
9. East Hamilton 1-0 33
10. Hardin County 0-1 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Nolensville 26. Crockett County 22. Jackson South Side 20. Marshall County 20.
Division I – Class 3A
Record Pts
1. Alcoa (15) 1-0 150
2. Covington 1-0 114
3. Red Bank 1-0 91
4. Upperman 1-0 65
5. Pearl-Cohn 1-0 62
6. East Nashville 1-0 55
7. Milan 0-1 52
8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 1-0 37
9. Austin-East 0-1 34
10. Loudon 1-0 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: McNairy Central 29. Stratford 26. Unicoi County 19. Johnson County 12.
Division I – Class 2A
Record Pts
1. Peabody (13) 1-0 143
2. Trousdale County (1) 1-0 120
3. Meigs County (1) 1-0 109
4. Tyner Academy 1-0 83
5. Lewis County 1-0 72
6. Watertown 1-0 62
7. Fairley 1-0 52
8. Union City 0-1 35
9. Hampton 0-1 31
10. Waverly 0-1 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Riverside 20. Oneida 20. South Greene 15.
Division I – Class 1A
Record Pts
1. Huntingdon (6) 1-0 127
2. South Pittsburgh (6) 1-0 117
3. Lake County (2) 1-0 113
4. Cornersville 0-1 91
5. Greenback 0-1 71
6. Mt. Pleasant 1-0 57
7. Coalfield 1-0 55
8. Whitwell (1) 0-2 40
9. Cloudland 0-1 32
10. Freedom Prep 1-0 18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gordonsville 17. South Fulton 16. West Carroll 13.
Division II – Class 1A
Record Pts
1. Fayette Academy (6) 1-0 122
2. University-Jackson 1-0 102
3. Friendship Christian (2) 0-1 75
(tie) Davidson Academy (4) 0-1 75
5. Columbia Academy (1) 0-1 63
Others receiving 12 or more points: Trinity Christian Academy (1) 38. Nashville Christian School 30. Middle Tennessee Christian 27. Grace Christian (1) 23. DCA 22.
Division II – Class 2A
Record Pts
1. Notre Dame (2) 1-0 102
2. BGA (3) 1-0 101
3. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 0-1 87
4. ECS (2) 1-0 79
5. Franklin Road Academy 1-0 69
Others receiving 12 or more points: CPA 55. Knoxville Webb 50. Grace Christian 23. Goodpasture 18. Boyd Buchanan (1) 16.
Division II – Class 3A
Record Pts
1. Brentwood Academy (10) 1-0 134
2. McCallie (4) 1-0 114
3. MUS (1) 1-0 86
4. Knoxville Catholic 1-0 85
5. MBA 0-1 53
Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 37. Ensworth 35. CBHS 34. Briarcrest 22.
—
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Daily News, Kingsport; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤
