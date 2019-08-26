Notre Dame Ranked Number One in First Prep Poll of the Year

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts

1. Oakland (11) 1-0 146

2. Maryville (2) 1-0 130

3. Whitehaven (1) 1-0 101

4. Ravenwood (1) 1-0 70

5. Blackman 0-1 63

6. Germantown 1-0 61

7. Farragut 1-0 55

8. Brentwood 1-0 41

9. Riverdale 1-0 26

10. Bradley Central 0-1 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mt. Juliet 23. Houston 17. Cane Ridge 15.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts

1. Knoxville Central (10) 1-0 122

2. Beech (1) 1-0 111

3. Henry County (2) 0-1 76

4. Hillsboro 1-0 61

5. David Crockett 0-0 59

5. Page 1-0 59

7. Oak Ridge 0-1 57

8. Powell (1) 1-0 55

9. Kirby 1-0 53

10. Summit 1-0 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Fulton 33. South Doyle (1) 27 . Rhea County 17. Knoxville West 12.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts

1. Haywood County (4) 1-0 126

2. Anderson County (6) 1-0 104

3. Greeneville (4) 0-1 96

4. Elizabethton (1) 1-0 94

5. Dyersburg 1-0 75

6. Jackson North Side 0-1 51

7. Maplewood 0-1 44

8. Springfield 0-1 38

9. East Hamilton 1-0 33

10. Hardin County 0-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Nolensville 26. Crockett County 22. Jackson South Side 20. Marshall County 20.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts

1. Alcoa (15) 1-0 150

2. Covington 1-0 114

3. Red Bank 1-0 91

4. Upperman 1-0 65

5. Pearl-Cohn 1-0 62

6. East Nashville 1-0 55

7. Milan 0-1 52

8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 1-0 37

9. Austin-East 0-1 34

10. Loudon 1-0 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: McNairy Central 29. Stratford 26. Unicoi County 19. Johnson County 12.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts

1. Peabody (13) 1-0 143

2. Trousdale County (1) 1-0 120

3. Meigs County (1) 1-0 109

4. Tyner Academy 1-0 83

5. Lewis County 1-0 72

6. Watertown 1-0 62

7. Fairley 1-0 52

8. Union City 0-1 35

9. Hampton 0-1 31

10. Waverly 0-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Riverside 20. Oneida 20. South Greene 15.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts

1. Huntingdon (6) 1-0 127

2. South Pittsburgh (6) 1-0 117

3. Lake County (2) 1-0 113

4. Cornersville 0-1 91

5. Greenback 0-1 71

6. Mt. Pleasant 1-0 57

7. Coalfield 1-0 55

8. Whitwell (1) 0-2 40

9. Cloudland 0-1 32

10. Freedom Prep 1-0 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gordonsville 17. South Fulton 16. West Carroll 13.

Division II – Class 1A

Record Pts

1. Fayette Academy (6) 1-0 122

2. University-Jackson 1-0 102

3. Friendship Christian (2) 0-1 75

(tie) Davidson Academy (4) 0-1 75

5. Columbia Academy (1) 0-1 63

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trinity Christian Academy (1) 38. Nashville Christian School 30. Middle Tennessee Christian 27. Grace Christian (1) 23. DCA 22.

Division II – Class 2A

Record Pts

1. Notre Dame (2) 1-0 102

2. BGA (3) 1-0 101

3. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 0-1 87

4. ECS (2) 1-0 79

5. Franklin Road Academy 1-0 69

Others receiving 12 or more points: CPA 55. Knoxville Webb 50. Grace Christian 23. Goodpasture 18. Boyd Buchanan (1) 16.

Division II – Class 3A

Record Pts

1. Brentwood Academy (10) 1-0 134

2. McCallie (4) 1-0 114

3. MUS (1) 1-0 86

4. Knoxville Catholic 1-0 85

5. MBA 0-1 53

Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 37. Ensworth 35. CBHS 34. Briarcrest 22.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Daily News, Kingsport; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤

