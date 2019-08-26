Heritage Football Coach E.K. Slaughter Suspended For Ringgold Game Friday

(Catoosa Co Schools release) Heritage High School Head Football Coach E.K. Slaughter has been suspended from all football related activities for one week as a result of shoving a player, by the helmet, back on the football field at the LFO-Heritage football game on August 23rd. Slaughter will not coach the Generals when they host Ringgold on Friday, August 30th.

Defensive Coordinator Jeremy New will take over the role as head coach during the suspension.

- Advertisement -

Principal Ronnie Bradford said, “We expect every member of the Heritage High School staff to adhere to the highest professional standards in all of their interactions with our students. Coach Slaughter quickly realized that his actions were wrong and apologized to the player involvedand his family. We addressed his actions, and he will be suspended from football for one week.”