GBI arrests a Ringgold City Officer on sexual assault charge

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI has arrested a police officer from Ringgold.

They are charging city police officer Blake Ballew with aggravated sexual assault, violation of oath of office and false imprisonment.

On Thursday, a woman filed a sexual assault report against the 27 year old officer in Varnell.

GBI agents conducted interviews, gathered physical evidence and consulted with the District Attorney’s Office before taking out warrants for his arrest.

He was arrested on Monday.

Earlier this month, the department fired Sgt. Scott Martin over inappropriate conduct with several women.