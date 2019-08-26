Former Silverdale corrections officer accused of having sex with inmate

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)– A former Silverdale corrections officer was arrested after being accused of having sex with an inmate.
Angela Just was taken into custody on Friday. She faces a sexual contact with inmates charge.
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, their criminal investigation division started looking into the situation in June.
- Advertisement -
They were eventually able to get warrants.
Early on in the investigation, the CoreCivic Warden was made aware of the allegations and found sufficient reason to fire Just.