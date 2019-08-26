Consolidated Marion County high school talks off the table

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – In a meeting Monday, Marion County school board members approved projects for a new Jasper Middle School and renovations to other schools including the high schools.

A move that puts discussions of consolidating Marion County High School, South Pittsburg High School, and Whitwell High off the table.

“I’m happy with it,” Donna Sartin said.

Sartin is with a group called “Parents Against Consolidation.”

She said she got 745 signatures petitioning against consolidation.

Sartin said she feels kids at consolidated schools are often overlooked.

“They just do better in the small classroom setting and the small school setting. They also feel like they are a part of the community and they have identity there,” Sartin said.

In a public input survey just over half of people said they’re are against consolidation.

“I hear pros and cons to both to be quite honest with you, and the board made a decision. We’re going to move forward with what the board has decided,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Griffith said.

Griffith said the estimated cost for the new middle school is around $22 million.

“Jasper Middle School has needed a new middle school for years,” Griffith said.

Along with renovations, he said in total they’re looking at around $47 million for the projects.

County Commissioners have to approve the projects.

A presentation to commissioners could come next month.