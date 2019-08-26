Chattanooga Police investigate several more shootings, including the death of a pregnant woman

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have plenty to investigate after a weekend full of shootings.

Neighbors say a pregnant woman was killed in a shooting after midnight at the Rainbow Creek Apartments on Standifer Gap Road.

They say she already had multiple children.

Then around 2:20 AM, police were called to the hospital for a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 23 year old male said he was walking in the 3400 block of Vinewood Drive near the Battery Heights Apartments on Bonny Oaks Drive.

He says an unknown man with a gun approached him… they fought and the gun went off.

A friend took him to the hospital.

Sunday Night, they got a call to the 2500 block of O’Rear Street in East Chattanooga.

At this call, they found a 17 year old male with a gunshot wound around 6:30 PM.

He says he was shot while walking, but would not cooperate with investigators.

He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Also Sunday, a 31 year old man was shot on Woodland View Circle and a 35 year old said he was shot on the Walnut Street Bridge sometime before 2 AM.

If you have information on any of these shootings, please call the Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Blood Assurance reports a critical shortage of blood from the multiple traumas across the area this weekend. They particularly need B-negative blood.

“Multiple traumas occurred over the weekend and we are suffering a critically low inventory at this time,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “We have exactly zero units of B-negative blood available for our patients and we need our community’s help to replenish the supply that has been used and to ensure that we are prepared for more traumas.”