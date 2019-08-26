“Blue’s Clues” original hosts Steve and Joe return in reboot

The sneak peek trailer includes a new host: Joshua Dela Cruz. The network announced the show will air in November on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. In the preview, Josh has a phone on the back of the original “notebook” prop he then uses to call Steve and Joe to help him with Blue.
“You’re going to need to sit in your Thinking Chair for this news: Steve and Joe will be in the first episode of Blue’s Clues & You!” Nick Jr. tweeted. “Check out this clip as they return to help Josh play his very first Blue’s Clues.”
