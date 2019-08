CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a person shot on the 5200 block of Woodland View Circle.

The call came in Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m.

- Advertisement -

A victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.

The victim is currently not cooperating with CPD and the investigation.

The Violent Crimes Bureau is investigating and if anyone has any information contact them immediately.