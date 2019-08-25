Bradley Co. vice chairman found dead

BRADLEY CO. Tenn. (WDEF) – Bradley County Commission Vice Chairman and 5th District Commissioner Jeff Yarber was found unresponsive in his home Sunday morning just before noon.

EMS believes his death was related to natural causes, he was 49.

Several Bradley County officials have responded to Yarber’s death.

Sheriff Steve Lawson said, “I have known Jeff Yarber for years, both personally and professionally. I have worked with him closely in his role as Chairman of the Law Enforcement Committee here in Bradley County. His service and dedication will be unmatched in our community and his death represents a huge loss. My friend was much more than a public servant, he was a dedicated and loving father as well. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family today.

The district attorney also weighed in, saying “My heart is broken for Jeff’s family. Jeff has been my friend for more than 20 years. His service to this community has been exemplary and his leadership will be missed. I share Sheriff’s Lawson’s feeling that we lost much more than a community leader. We lost a friend today.”