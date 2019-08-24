South Pitt soars in second half to beat Indians

South Pittsburg, Tenn. — (WDEF) South Pittsburg overcame an ugly first half to beat Sequatchie Co 21-7 in their season opener on Saturday night.

An early Pirates fumble gave the Indians great field position. Sequatchie Co scored on a two yard plunge from fullback Harley Meeks to make it 7-0.

- Advertisement -

South Pitt’s offense continued to sputter with penalties and another turnover.

Still trailing 7-0 late in the second quarter, Brayden Sanders connected with Jaylen Hubbard for a 40 yard gain to the ten.

Pirates had a 4th and goal from the six with seven seconds before halftime, but Sanders pass in the end zone was broken up by Ethan Seals.

South Pitt got a huge fumble recovery to start the third quarter. From there Cameron Trussell scored a touchdown, but the PAT was no good, so it was a 7-6 ballgame.

Pirates got a five yard touchdown from Hunter Frame on their next series. South Pitt added one more score to win 21-7.