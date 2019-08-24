Batiste leads Tyner on field and in classroom

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — His Twitter bio lists his accolades. Tyner’s Jeremiah Batiste is a two time all-state wide receiver, a Mr. Football Finalist and a three star recruit. However, that’s not his whole story.

“He’s the energy for our team,” Tyner’s wide receivers coach Gregory Hale said. “He brings all the energy for our team. When he scores, the whole sideline lights up.”

And he scores often. However, Tyner receiver Jeremiah Batiste is more than an athlete. He brings his hard work into the classroom as well.

“Without education, it won’t be no athlete after football. Football don’t last long. My coach always preach that, 25/8. So that’s one of the more important things, is being a student athlete,” Batiste said.

“Even though he receives so much attention, he never brags about himself or anything,” Hale said. “Great respectable kid, always commendable. Just a great all around student. Never disruptive. Just a great kid.”

Batiste says Tyner’s resources and investment in their students is what helps him excel in the classroom.

“I know I need to do what I need to do to be able to play football,” Batiste said. “So I’m going to do what I need to do to get it out of the way first to go do what I want to do. So I make sure that I take care of the things that are more important first, that’s in the classroom.”

“He’s a hard worker. No one is going to outwork him. He’s the hardest worker on our team,” Hale said.

Miami University is Batiste’s next stop in his football career. He says he’ll take what a key mindset with him to Ohio.

“Doing more, being an athlete and a student doing more. Like staying after school and staying after practice. Making sure you get that extra rep on the classroom and on the field,” Batiste said.

As far as this year goes…

“He’s going to lead us back to a state championship,” Hale said.

“That gold ball. It’s motivating me and my team, not just me individually as Mr. Football, it’s motivating me and my whole team,” Batiste said. “We want that gold ball.”