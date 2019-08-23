Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – August 23, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Scattered Showers And Storms Will Finally Cool Us Down, & The Unsettled Pattern Will Continue !



Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the morning with a spotty shower possible. Warm and muggy this morning, along with some areas of fog & lows in the low 70’s.

- Advertisement -

Friday Afternoon: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms will be more likely for later in the day with highs dropping into the upper 80’s.

Friday Night: Isolated showers and storms will diminish Friday night with lows between 70-72. The weekend may be a bit unsettled as well. With more clouds, temperatures will stay in the 80’s for highs with scattered mainly afternoon showers and storms each day.

Cloudy with rain likely for Monday with highs only in the low 80’s.

Temperatures may stay below normal for the rest of August!

89 & 69 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.