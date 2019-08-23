Taylor Swift: “There’s a different vocabulary for men and women in the music industry”

In an interview for “CBS Sunday Morning” to be broadcast August 25, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift says that she has been subjected to sexist labels from doubters in the music industry, despite her success and many accomplishments (including a remarkable 10 Grammy Awards).

In the interview with correspondent Tracy Smith, the 29-year-old performer said she has repeatedly faced criticism. “You’re always gonna have people going, ‘Did she write all her own songs?’ You know, talking about your personal life, talking about your dating life,” Swift said.

- Advertisement -

In an interview airing on “CBS Sunday Morning” August 25, the 10-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter talks about labels that have been applied to her because of her gender. CBS News

She acknowledged a sexist slant in how she has been characterized. “There’s a different vocabulary for men and women in the music industry,” Swift said.

“Give me an example,” asked Smith.

“Okay: A man does something, it’s ‘strategic’; a woman does the same thing, it’s ‘calculated,'” Swift replied. “A man is allowed to ‘react’; a woman can only ‘over-react.'”

“And you’ve had these labels thrown at you?”

“Oh, yeah! It goes on and on and on. A man does something? ‘Confident and bold.’ A woman does it the same way, and she’s ‘smug.’ A man ‘stands up for himself,’ [whereas] a woman ‘throws a temper tantrum.'”

In the interview, which offers a rare behind-the scenes look at the production of a music video from Swift’s new album, “Lover,” the singer opens up about her songwriting process, growing up in the business, her insecurities, and her life today. She also talks about the recent sale of her original record label, Big Machine Label Group, and what that bodes for the music from her first several albums.

To watch the music video of Taylor Swift’s new single “Lover,” click on the video player below.

[embedded content]

Taylor Swift – Lover by TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

For more info:

The Emmy Award-winning “Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET, and is rebroadcast on Pop TV at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT. “Sunday Morning” also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and repeated at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, and Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning).