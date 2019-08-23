Student describes chaotic scene at bus crash

HARRISON, Tenn. (WDEF) – “When something like this happens, like, it’s just, you really don’t know how to react,” Noah Rha said.

Rha was one of the around 50 students on Hamilton County School bus 331 when it collided head-on with a Jeep near a curve on Village Wood Drive Friday afternoon.

He described a chaotic scene.

“Like the bus driver could not get like the people on the bus to calm down. Like there was like a lot of girls crying,” Rha said.

Rha’s grandmother Edna Bonner could see the crash from her house.

“I got nervous, but once I seen him look out the window and tell me he was okay then I was alright,” Bonner said.

She said after it happened everyone converged.

“I have to commend that bus driver. I mean she done a super job. I mean all of them do a super job. I mean the Principals were all out here on the verge of a moment. I mean the teachers. The teachers were here. Everybody taking care of the kids,” Bonner said.

Emergency crews took four kids to the hospital.

Parents took nine to get checked out.

The driver of the Jeep was also taken to the hospital.

Authorities said the injuries were minor.

“We were fortunate that it wasn’t worse than what it was,” Bonner said.

The crash is under investigation.