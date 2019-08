HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A resident was injured from an explosion and fire Friday morning in Hamilton County.

It happened around 6 AM at Hawkwood Court between Hixson and Middle Valley.

Dallas Bay firefighters found the victim outside the home when they arrived.

The resident was taken to the hospital.

There was a report of an explosion before the fire, and crews did note that the gas meter was damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.