Four students transported after school bus wreck in Harrison

UPDATE:

Hamilton County officials say the bus and jeep hit head on near a curve. They confirm the four students taken to the hospital to be checked out only have minor injuries. Two more students also were taken by their parents to be checked out. The driver of the SUV was also transported.

____

HARRISON, Tennessee (WDEF) – A school bus collided with a jeep this afternoon in Harrision.

School officials tell us four students have been taken to the hospital, but they say the injuries are not considered to be serious.

The crash happened around 2:30 in the 9100 block of Village Wood Drive.

That’s just a few blocks away from Brown Middle School and Central High.

Bus #331 had students from both schools on board.