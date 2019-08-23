City council candidate wants to keep community as White “as possible”

A Michigan city council candidate shocked a public forum when she said she wants to keep “Marysville a white community as much as possible.”

Jean Cramer made the comment Thursday in response to a question about diversity in Marysville, a city in St. Clair County, 55 miles northeast of Detroit. The Times Herald in Port Huron says she’s one of five candidates running for three council seats in November.

The candidate further went on to state that she would not like “foreign born” people to settle in Marysville.

After the forum, Cramer told the newspaper that she’s not “against blacks” but believes married couples “need to be the same race.”

“As long as, how can I put this? What Kathy Hayman doesn’t know is that her family is in the wrong,” she said. “(A) husband and wife need to be the same race. Same thing with kids. That’s how it’s been from the beginning of, how can I say, when God created the heaven and the earth. He created Adam and Eve at the same time. But as far as me being against blacks, no I’m not.”

Mayor Dan Damman, who isn’t running for re-election, says Cramer’s comments were “vile” and “jaw-dropping.” Council member Paul Wessel says Marysville is open to anyone who arrives in the city.