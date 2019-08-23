Celebrities call for action against raging Amazon fires

Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kris Jenner are just a few of the celebrities using their platforms to call for action against the raging fires in the Amazon rainforest.
Almost 73,000 fires have been detected by Brazil’s space research center INPE, Reuters reported. That’s a record number, up more than 80% compared to last year. Environmentalists from Amazon Watch, a group that works to protect the Amazon and indigenous people, say many of the fires have been deliberately set by farmers and ranchers to clear the land for agriculture, with the encouragement of Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.
Many celebrities posted about the devastating fires and several called on Bolsonaro to make a change. Some noted that protecting the Amazon benefits the entire world, since the massive rainforest is home to thousands of unique species and plays an important role in mitigating climate change.
“This is a devastation to Brazil—to the indigenous people who live there and the-plant and animal species that make this the most important bio-diverse Forest!!!” Madonna wrote on Instagram. “President Bolsonaro please change your policies and help not only your country but the entire planet. No economic development is more important than protecting this land.”
Leonardo DiCaprio shared information from Rainforest Alliance, suggesting ways concerned people across the globe can help. “Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon,” he wrote.
DiCaprio suggested making donations, staying informed and being a conscious consumer, “taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains.”
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. 🔥 The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis 📸: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira reposted DiCaprio’s Instagram and other celebrities, including Kris Jenner, posted about the Amazon, using the hashtags “Pray for Amazonia” and “Save the Amazon.”
Diddy posted a video with his children, explaining the crisis and noting that the Amazon rainforest generates 20% of our world’s oxygen.
French President Emmanuel Macron called it “an international crisis” and urged fellow world leaders to take action during their upcoming G-7 summit. He tweeted: “Our house is burning. Literally. The Amazon rain forest – the lungs which produces 20% of our planet’s oxygen – is on fire. It is an international crisis. Members of the G7 Summit, let’s discuss this emergency first order in two days!”