Braves Dansby Swanson Starts Rehab With Rome Braves

Rome, GA-(WDEF-TV) Atlanta Braves starting short stop Dansby Swanson began his rehab assignment with the Class A Rome Braves on Thursday in Rome, Georgia. Swanson is fighting a heel injury. He hasn’t played for Atlanta since July 24th. Swanson served as the designated hitter for Rome, and he went 3-for-4 on the night with an RBI and two runs scored. Rome beat Kannapolis 14-4. Swanson is expected to be joined by teammate Austin Riley on Friday in Rome. That’s when Riley is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment for a knee sprain.