Trump campaign holds events to celebrate Women’s Equality Day

The Trump campaign, in concert with the Women for Trump organization, is hosting several events across 13 states to celebrate Women’s Equality Day, participating in “An Evening to Empower” in honor of the 99th anniversary of women’s suffrage. Although Women’s Equality Day is actually on Monday, August 26, the 14 events will be held on Thursday evening.

The events will feature several prominent women who support Mr. Trump. Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to the president, will be attending the event in Tampa, Florida, along with former Florida attorney general and Women for Trump co-chair Pam Bondi. Trump campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will attend the event in Marietta, Georgia, and campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle will attend the event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“This evening’s events across the country are not only about honoring our past but setting our eyes on the future. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, female unemployment sits at a historic and generational low, nearly 600,000 women have been lifted from poverty, and communities are safer, and the administration’s efforts are ensuring that we have sensible health care policies for our families,” McEnany said in a statement.

Rep. Tom Emmer, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, is attending the event in Enoka, Minnesota. Emmer clashed with Rep. Elise Stefanik last year over her desire to get involved in the Republican congressional primary process to help lift GOP women candidates. But Emmer said he would support the PAC launched by Stefanik in January to aid Republican women running for office.

Mr. Trump has been criticized by his opponents as a misogynist, he has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, and he has a history of making derogatory comments towards women. Abortion rights activists also oppose his administration’s steps to limit access to abortions. However, Mr. Trump and his allies argue that his economic policies have benefited women.

Mr. Trump often claims that the majority of women voted for him in 2016. This, however, is incorrect: while 52% of white women supported Mr. Trump in 2016, only 42% of all women voters supported him.

Ellee Watson contributed to this report