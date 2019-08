CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – There was a serious accident this morning on Hixson Pike.

It involved a red SUV that flipped on its side and a silver Honda that had major damage.

- Advertisement -

An Officer on the scene said the driver of the red SUV that flipped was charged with driving on a suspended license.

The driver in the silver vehicle was transported to a hospital via Hamilton County EMS with “serious bodily injuries.”