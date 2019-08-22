Gas Tank explodes during gas theft attempt on Sand Mountain

CROSSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify a couple of suspects for an incident on lower Sand Mountain.

It happened at Mike’s Tour in Crossville around 3 in the morning on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The pair were trying to drill a hole in the fuel tank of a truck.

It didn’t work.

The tank blows up on them (:57 into video)

And then the fire burns five vehicles and the building.

You might have a hard time picking out the guys from the video, but you might be able to spot their burns after this incident.

If you have information, please call the DeKalb County tipline at (256)304-0460.