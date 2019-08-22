Calhoun Defeats Ridgeland 38-8 in Corky Kell Classic

Rome, GA-(WDEF-TV) Calhoun may have changed head coaches, but the results still look the same on the field. The Yellow Jackets beat Ridgeland 38-8 in the Corky Kell Classic on Thursday evening in Rome, Georgia. It was the head coaching debut for Calhoun’s Clay Stephenson, who replaced long time Yellow Jackets head coach Hal Lamb.

After a scoreless first quarter, Calhoun got an interception from David Braden in the second period. Very next play, quarterback Jake Morrow threw a lateral pass to Jake Prather who chucked it down field to Ethan Crump. A half back pass for 28 yards and a touchdown. That made it 7-0 Yellow Jackets.

Later in the quarter, and Morrow hooked up with Clayton Long for a 21 yard TD pass down to the one yard line. Morrow scored on the next play to make it 14-0.

With the first half winding down, Ridgeland was looking for a big play, but Grant Gilmer intercepted the Panthers deep ball. That set up a field goal to make it 17-0 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets went on to post that 38-8 victory.