Resident says man was dragging him out of his bed, so he shot him

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have charged a man in a shooting last night, but not for pulling the trigger.

Adam Herron told them that he woke up with a man pulling him out of his bed by the leg.

- Advertisement -

He says the man drug him towards the front door, so he shot him with his father’s shotgun that he keeps under his pillow.

William Pappageorge was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have clearly been skeptical because the originally said the circumstances of the shooting were unclear, even after interviewing Herron.

And they are still investigating it.

But since Herron is a convicted felon himself, he wasn’t supposed to have a shotgun under his pillow.

So they are charging him with a Prohibited Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Additional charges could still be added.