Body found near Ringgold was a woman from Birchwood

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The Catoosa County Sheriff has identified the woman whose body was found in a ditch over the weekend.

She was 38 year old Brandi Jane Elliott from Birchwood.

The body was found Saturday along Magill Lane in Ringgold.

Sheriff Sisk said initially there were no signs of trauma or foul play.

The death is still under investigation.

If you have any information on Brandi Jane Elliott, please contact Detective Doug Licklider or Captain Chris Lyons at (706)935-2424 or (706)935-2323.