Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast- August 21th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – The Heat Wave Is Beginning To Break !



This Morning: Any lingering showers quickly ending, leaving us with patchy dense fog, warm & muggy conditions, and lows between 70 & 74 in most areas.

Wednesday Afternoon: Quite hot and humid again, with isolated late day storms along with highs back in the low & mid 90’s. Partial sunshine with heat index levels nearing 100.

Wednesday Night: A few lingering showers and storms possible Wednesday night with lows in the low 70’s. Finally, a few more afternoon storms possible for Thursday with highs closer to 90 under partly sunny skies.

Scattered showers and storms will be more likely for Friday and into the weekend. With more clouds, it won’t be as hot. with highs dropping into the mid to upper 80’s and lows closer to 70 through Sunday.

90 & 69 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

