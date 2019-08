RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – A water main break is adding to the traffic headaches on Dayton Boulevard this morning.

The break happened before 8 am this morning and left several businesses along Dayton Boulevard without water.

McDonalds has closed down for the day because of it.

Tennessee American Water Crews say this break could take between four to six hours to be repaired.

Take it slow when going through the area, traffic is down to one lane each direction.