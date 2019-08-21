Nashville singer arrested for breaking into ex’s home in Collegedale

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A former Nashville performer has been arrested by Collegedale officers and charged with Aggravated Stalking, 2 counts of Aggravated Burglary and Theft of a Handgun.

James Weston Meadows, a former Nashville singer who performed under the stage name of Weston James, was arrested on the 3400 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

An ex-girlfriend of Meadows, accused him of breaking into her Collegedale home on multiple occasions.

Police caught him a couple miles away from the woman’s home.