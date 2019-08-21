Larry King files for divorce from his 7th wife

Los Angeles — Larry King is seeking a divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, after 22 years.

The 85-year-old talk show host filed a petition to end the marriage Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Larry King and Shawn King, then a singer and TV host, married in 1997 and have two adult sons, Chance, who’s 20 and Cannon, who’s 19.

They both filed for divorce in 2010 but later reconciled.

File photo shows Larry and Shawn King at pre-Grammy pafrty in Beverly Hills, California in February 2005 Westcom / STAR MAX / IPx / AP

ETOnline’s Scott Baumgartner says reports surfaced in 2016 that Shawn, 59, had an affair with another man.

But Shawn and Larry sat down for a joint interview on the Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family” and presented a united front.

“I’ve been in the business next May for 60 years, and I’ve dealt with rumors for a long time,” Larry said at the time. “I’ve dealt with people involved with rumors, and rumors are what they are — they’re rumors — and to tell you the truth, I don’t pay any attention to them.”

“This week I’m the latest pin-up girl,” Shawn commented. “You have to just develop a shell around yourself, and not get hard on the inside, and stick together.”

Later, co-host Debbie Matenopoulos remarked that that’s a “hard thing” to do in Hollywood. Shawn responded, “Yeah, but we’ve been at it for a while.”

A source tells ET that “Larry is in great spirits” amid his divorce proceedings.

The source also said the couple had a disagreement over their sons’ inheritance.

Larry King has been married eight times to seven different women and has five children. He married and divorced Alene Akins twice.

He has overcome several serious health issues in recent years, including a bout with lung cancer two years ago.