I-59 reopens following fatal crash

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – All lanes of I-59 northbound in Dade County are back open after a deadly, fiery crash involving a produce tractor-trailer.

Crews were working to clean-up the shoulder of the interstate near the Alabama line at around 7:30 Wednesday evening.

Dade County authorities said a man was driving the truck that was hauling broccoli.

He was killed in the crash.

Witnesses said it veered off the shoulder, hit the guard rail and went over the railing.

Officials believed it caught fire immediately.

Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross said they believe that the refrigeration unit on the truck and fuel tank blew up.

“This was a nice beautiful sunny day and kind of a straightaway here and you just ask how could that happen. A lot of times, I’m not saying that, that happened in this case, but a lot of times people get sleepy when they’re on a long stretch and this could been what happened. I don’t know, but that’s what we’re guessing,” Sheriff Cross said.

The crash shut down both of the northbound lanes for about two hours.

Officers had to reroute traffic.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.