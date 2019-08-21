Fatal Crash On I-59

RISING FAWN, Georgia (WDEF)- The Dade County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the driver involved in a single vehicle crash has died.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the tractor trailer crashed heading northbound on Interstate 59 in Rising Fawn.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office tells us that all northbound lanes are currently closed and traffic at the Sulfur Springs exit is being redirected.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Stay with News 12 as we learn more.