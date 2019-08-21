Cold Case Unit indicts suspect in 2012 murder

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The District Attorney’s Cold Case Unit has indicted a suspect in a seven year old murder case.

Justin Anthony Thurman was indicted on Tuesday, but is still at large.

He faces First Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery charges for the death of Leslie Townsend in 2012.

She was shot and killed on October 8th while sitting in a car on East 14th Street.

They charged another suspect with the crime to begin with, but the District Attorney dropped the charges later because of a lack of evidence.

The Cold Case Unit took up the murder and linked Thurman to it.

They believe he is still in our area, and they are asking for the public’s help to find him.

If you have information on where he might be, please call the Cold Case Hotline at 423-209-7470, or the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.