Charges dropped against former local football coach

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the case against former Ridgeland and Central High School coach Cortney Braswell has been dismissed.

According to the district attorney’s office, the Hamilton County Department of Education didn’t believe that Braswell took or used the money for his personal gain.

- Advertisement -

They said he just didn’t follow the proper departmental procedures and that the misappropriated money was used to fund the football program.

In May, Braswell was indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury for theft over $1,000.

He was accused of pocketing at least $2,400 dollars in payments received from semi-pro football teams.

The teams paid to use the high school’s football field for their home games, but they never filed the proper paperwork and just handed the money over to the coach.

Braswell is currently an assistant coach at the University of Louisville and is looking forward to the future.

He released the following statement:

“First, I would like to thank the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office for recognizing that these charges had no merit and agreeing to dismiss them so quickly. I would also like to thank the Honorable Judge Barry Steelman for accepting the dismissal so that I can put this matter behind me and give all of my focus to the University of Louisville.

I am grateful that the University of Louisville’s Athletics Administration was willing to be patient while all the facts came to light despite the negativity surrounding this story. I am grateful to the numerous friends, coaches, parents, students, and community members who wrote letters of support on my behalf and stood behind me. In this case, the justice system worked as it was intended to, and I am glad that the truth prevailed.

I am proud of the time I spent as Head Coach at Central High School. We worked hard to create a sense of pride, sportsmanship, and personal responsibility in every student athlete in our program. During my time at Central, we sought to provide a first class experience to every player by giving them access to the best facilities, equipment, and coaching possible. I am relieved to know these unfounded allegations will not tarnish that legacy.

I am extremely thankful to Head Coach, Scott Satterfield, Director of Athletics, Vince Tyra, and the entire U of L Athletics Administration and football coaching staff for their continued support of me throughout this ordeal. I look forward to continuing my work with Cardinal Football.”