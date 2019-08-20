West Virginia Transfer Trey Doomes Granted Immediate Eligibility For Mocs Basketball

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—It’s Christmas in August for the Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball program and specifically, sophomore guard Trey Doomes. Doomes joined the program this summer as a transfer from West Virginia.

The normal protocol is a transfer sits out the season in the transition window. But there is a waiver process which Doomes explored with the support of his former institution and coaching staff that netted immediate eligibility on the Mocs roster for 2019-20.

- Advertisement -

“It was a relief,” Doomes shared. “Just having my situation last year made me anxious to get back on the court with my brothers.”

That situation was mostly time on the court. Originally planned as a redshirt by WVU, he saw his first action in January. It was an amicable break evidenced by the waiver process. Doomes said as much in his roster reveal story 21 days ago.

“Just figuring out what’s best for my future,” he said at the time about transferring at the time. “It was a great experience at West Virginia; the staff did a great job trying to develop me while I was there. Transferring to Chattanooga was a good fit for me.”

There are so many different reasons for transfers these days. The Mocs added one more to the roster yesterday announcing former Cleveland State forward Stefan Kenić’s signing. Doomes had an immediate impact during the Bahamas match-ups.

“It was a great experience. Being new and having the opportunity to build chemistry before the season starts, it’s a great deal for me. I’m just looking forward to the season.”

He began with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 16 minutes of the opening win over Bahamas Select. That was followed by a monster effort in the win over Commonwealth Bank Giants which owned victories over McNeese State and Delaware this summer.

His 24-point, 10-rebound explosion in that win broke open a close game in the third quarter. Obviously, Coach Lamont Paris wanted to get Doomes on the court as soon as possible. That goes for fellow transfers Kenić and Malachi Smith too. But the news on Doomes is certainly welcome at this juncture.

What stood out about Doomes for Paris in the Bahamas?

“He plays so hard,” Paris said. “He worked hard in practice, so it was no surprise. But when he got into the game, it was just a noticeable difference. He played really well, especially in that second game, but he just plays so hard. Even when he makes mistakes, it’s tough to fault him because of his effort.

“There’s no certainty in the process. It’s hard decisions the NCAA makes. We had hopes he’d be able to play this season so when we got the news, we were excited, Trey was excited…when I saw him there was a big hug. He’s really excited and ready to show how appreciative of this opportunity.”