Weather Update: Tuesday Afternoon’s Forecast- August 20th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Couple Of More Very Hot & Humid Days Ahead!



Tuesday Afternoon: Lots of morning sunshine will quickly heat us back up. A spotty afternoon storm or two possible, with highs back in the mid to upper 90’s. The heat index level likely to be over 100 during the afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Tuesday Night: A few areas of fog and a possible lingering shower, but those showers will end as lows fall back to between 70 & 75 in most of our area.

Wednesday: Quite hot and humid again, with isolated late day storms along with highs back in the low & mid 90’s. Finally, a few more afternoon storms possible for Thursday with highs closer to 90 under partly sunny skies.

Scattered showers and storms will be more likely for Friday and into the weekend. With more clouds, it won’t be as hot. with highs dropping into the upper 80’s and lows closer to 70.

90 & 69 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.