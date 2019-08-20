UPDATE: Woman’s Body Found in Catoosa County

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — News 12 has new information on a woman’s body found in Catoosa County over the weekend.

Sheriff Gary Sisk says after doing an autopsy, investigators did not find any signs of trauma to the body, or foul play.

They still don’t know her name, or how she died.

Someone found the woman’s body lying in a ditch along Magill Lane in Ringgold on Saturday.

Investigators believe she’s between 35 and 45 years old.

They say she’s 5 foot 8, weighs 140 pounds, and has bleached blonde hair.

The woman does not have any tattoos.

She was also wearing blue jeans, and a black tank top.

If you have any information, call the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.