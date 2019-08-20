Sequatchie County Jailer Arrested

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF)- A former Sequatchie County jailer is accused of bringing meth into the jail.

Nicole Brianna Harmon has been arrested.

The T-B-I says that they were interviewing Harmon when they saw her attempt to hide a small, white bottle.

According to the T-B-I, when agents questioned Harmon about the bottle she admitted it contained meth and she also admitted that she previously brought the drug into the facility.

The department did fire Harmon.

Officials say that the Dunlap woman is charge with one count of Introduction of Contraband into a Jail.

Harmon was released after she posted a $10,000 bond.